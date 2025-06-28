Anna University student files blackmail complaint against ex-boyfriend

CHENNAI: A student from Anna University filed a police complaint against her ex-boyfriend, alleging blackmail and harassment after she ended their relationship due to his improper behavior.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, her ex-boyfriend, an engineering graduate has been threatening her by claiming to share intimate photos of her.

The student said the threats began after she decided to break off the relationship.

The police have registered a complaint and initiated an investigation into the allegations.