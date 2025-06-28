Begin typing your search...

    Anna University student files blackmail complaint against ex-boyfriend

    The student said the threats began after she decided to break off the relationship.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Jun 2025 12:37 PM IST
    Anna University student files blackmail complaint against ex-boyfriend
    X
    Anna University

    CHENNAI: A student from Anna University filed a police complaint against her ex-boyfriend, alleging blackmail and harassment after she ended their relationship due to his improper behavior.

    According to a report from Thanthi TV, her ex-boyfriend, an engineering graduate has been threatening her by claiming to share intimate photos of her.

    The student said the threats began after she decided to break off the relationship.

    The police have registered a complaint and initiated an investigation into the allegations.

    Anna Universityharassment caseBlackmail case
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X