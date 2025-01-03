Anna University sexual assault case: BJP's women wing protests against DMK, police detains protestors

MADURAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women's wing in Tamil Nadu on Friday staged a protest against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to demand justice for a student who was sexually assaulted at Anna University in Chennai.

The women members of the BJP leading the "Justice rally" from Madurai to Chennai were later detained by the police.













"The DMK is frightened by this gathering. Everyone is protesting within the framework of the law, demanding justice for the woman who was subjected to sexual assault at Anna University. The DMK criticised us, claiming that our protests are for publicity. However, we do not need publicity. The BJP is already performing exceptionally well across India. In these four years, the DMK has achieved nothing. Many atrocities against women occur, why is Chief Minister Stalin remaining silent?" BJP leader Khusboo Sundar said.

The BJP's state unit has escalated its criticism of the ruling DMK over a student sexual assault case, with plans for the rally from Madurai to Chennai to demand justice for the victim. Announcing the protest on 'X,' BJP state president K. Annamalai alleged that the accused is linked to the DMK and accused the government of attempting to "conceal the truth" in the matter.

Condemning the incident and the alleged cover-up, the BJP's state Mahila Morcha, led by its president Umarathi Rajan, spearheaded the rally, which began in Madurai today.

Earlier on Thursday, Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai attacked the DMK government over the state's deteriorating law and order situation, citing disturbing statistics on rising crimes.

Speaking to ANI, Annamalai said, "Tamil Nadu has seen a 55% increase in the number of child marriages in the past year... Crime against women has increased by 8.3% according to NCRB 2022 State of Crime Data, rape cases increased by 31%... Crimes against children have increased by 8.5%. The systemic failure is hampering the police from delivering justice to the common public."

The statements follow the alleged sexual assault of a second-year student of Anna University on the Anna University campus on December 23 night.

The Madras High Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.