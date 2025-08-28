Anna University responds to global trend, introduces ‘Re-engineering for Innovation’ course

CHENNAI: Taking note of the changing requirements and global educational trends, Anna University has introduced a new course in the undergraduate curriculum titled 'Re-engineering for Innovation'.

To meet the market demands, the university has introduced a slew of courses, which were designed by the board of studies comprising academicians, experts from industries, scientists from research and development wings, and alumni.

The syllabus has been framed to ensure that the students will gain exposure to emerging technologies, sustainability practices, and life skills essential in the present scenario.

One of the key initiatives is the Capstone design project, which is introduced in the fifth semester of the programme, that mandates the product development. "Importantly, project teams shall be formed from various disciplines, encouraging a trans-disciplinary approach and teamwork," said a circular.

Students from different disciplines will undergo hands-on practical sessions in a course titled 're-engineering for innovation' in the first year itself. It would help them fundamentally rethink and redesign existing systems, processes, or structures to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and adaptability, it said.

Also, industry-oriented courses are included in two semesters as a part of the curriculum to prepare students be well-versed in practical applications and industry practices.

Apart from improving communicative English skills, a course on a foreign language is introduced in the affiliated institutions. Under this, students shall opt for Japanese, German, or Korean. "This will improve the placement opportunities in an increasingly interconnected world," the university noted.

It has also introduced a course on climate change and sustainability to address the present global challenges. This syllabus has been prepared with activities that are aligned with sustainability and carbon neutrality policies at the national and international levels.