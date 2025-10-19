Anna University Registrar removed amid graft probe

CHENNAI: Anna University Registrar J Prakash was reportedly removed from his post on Saturday following allegations of corruption and misconduct. The move comes amid ongoing scrutiny of administrative irregularities at the university.

According to sources, the issue was discussed in detail during the 146th meeting of the Syndicate of Anna University, the institution’s highest decision-making body, on Saturday, where members raised concerns over the alleged involvement of Prakash and 12 other officials in corrupt activities. Objections were raised against those facing charges still continuing in leadership roles. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has initiated a probe into the allegations.

Following the deliberations, the syndicate decided to remove Prakash from the post. DMK legislator and syndicate member Paranthamen, who attended the meeting, reportedly urged that the matter be brought to the notice of Chief Minister MK Stalin for further action.

The development comes in the backdrop of a series of complaints regarding irregularities in faculty appointments and administrative decisions at Anna University. Higher education authorities are expected to review the findings as part of broader efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the institution’s functioning.

A senior official from Anna University, who did not wish to be named, said the closed-door meeting lasted for nearly two and a half hours. Higher Education Department secretary and chairman of the Convenor Committee P Shankar, Commissioner of Technical Education J Innocent Divya, and Egmore MLA I Paranthamen participated in the deliberations.