Anna University receives bomb threats, later found to be hoax

CHENNAI: Anna University received 17 hoax bomb threats late on Thursday night, prompting swift action from authorities.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, several bomb threats were sent to Anna University and were made via email claiming to have planted bombs on the campus.

The police were informed about the mails. They rushed to the spot and conducted a search with the help of sniffer dogs.

After concluding the search, it was revealed that the threat was a hoax.

Following this Kotturpuram police have registered a case in connection with this incident and are investigating it.