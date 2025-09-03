Anna University launches phase 2 of CM's green fellowship

CHENNAI: Working with the Department of Environment and Climate Change (DECC), Anna University has launched phase 2 of the 'Chief Minister's Green Fellowship Programme' (CMGFP). The decision was taken at a meeting of the selection committee, chaired by a high-level DECC official recently.

The programme was introduced with the aim of actively involving youth in various initiatives proposed to be taken for climate change adaptation and mitigation activities in the state.

Accordingly, the Department of Environment and Climate Change is the nodal agency for planning, coordinating, supervising, and monitoring all aspects of the CMGFP. Anna University's Institute for Energy Studies (IES) is the knowledge partner for implementation.

A total of 38 "Green Fellows", one fellow each in 38 districts, will be selected under CMGFP. The key areas to do research work, which include creation and submission of a district-level body of knowledge on areas related to the environment, an increase in citizen engagement and participation on all policy interventions, improved response time from the district administration to address environmental issues and improved use of technological tools for reporting and delivery of environmental services.

A senior official from Anna University said that a total of 232 candidates were called for the interview, and the ranking was published for 152 students. "A total of 38 candidates will be selected under the scheme", he added. He said that the two-year programme, from 2025 to 2027, will provide Rs 65,000 per month for each student and up to Rs 10,000 travel allowance.