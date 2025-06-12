Anna University launches NLP, Indic language course for UG students

CHENNAI: Anna University has introduced a new course on Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Indic language computing for undergraduate (UG) students.

This course, which will be conducted by Anna University-KBC Research Centre for Emerging Technologies, is designed for undergraduate students and professionals interested in the rapidly developing field of language technologies, specifically Indic language technologies.

In a notification, Dr Sobha L, the programme director of the centre, said that the objective of this application-oriented training programme is to provide the participants with the knowledge to handle real-time NLP problems in Indic languages.

Accordingly, the course is structured as an in-person, six-day training programme, totalling 36 hours of instruction which combines both lecture and hands-on sessions.

The topics in the course include an introduction to linguistics, the basics of programming with Python, the basis of NLP, machine learning for NLP, tools and libraries for NLP and applications of NLP.

Upon successful completion of the course, the students will be able to understand the fundamental concepts of NLP, be able to work out text pre-processing techniques in the Indic language, gain knowledge of NLP applications and be able to handle real-time NLP problems in Indic languages.

The trainees will receive a certificate from Anna University upon completion of the course. Accordingly, the last date to apply for this course will be on or before June 23.