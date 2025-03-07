Anna University launches generative AI training program starting in March

CHENNAI: Anna University has launched a training programme for students in generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) this March, covering new concepts, diverse generative models, and hands-on experience in developing and applying these models to real-world problems.

Sources from the varsity said that the course is designed for intermediate students and professionals, who seek a comprehensive understanding of generative AI.

Students who want to join the course should have fluency in Python programming, basic knowledge of machine learning concepts, and a fundamental understanding of probability and statistics. Six topics that will be covered include mathematical foundations for machine learning, machine learning fundamentals, deep learning basics, introduction to generative AI, multi-modal modelling and other generative models and advanced topics. Hands-on-training includes applying generative AI techniques to solve problems in different domains (image generation, text generation, music composition) and to evaluate the performance of generative models and understand their limitations.

Trainees will receive a certificate from Anna University upon completion of the course. There will be evaluation at the end of the course, which is structured as weekend classes (Saturdays), totalling 80 hours of instruction, with 10 contact classes.