Anna University introduces short-term cyber security course

CHENNAI: Anna University informed that it will be providing a separate short-term course in cyber security in the artificial intelligence era for computer science and information technology students.

Sources from Anna University said that this intensive course which would start from February second week, at the campus will offer comprehensive training in cyber security fundamentals, network security, and artificial intelligence application in modern cyber defence.

Accordingly, to pursue the short-term course, the full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students should possess a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 8.0 and above from engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University. The candidates should have 100 per cent attendance and score an 80 per cent in the test for certification.

With regard to the training content the institution said that it includes fundamentals of cyber security, basics of cryptography, cyber security principles and framework, networking basics of cyber security, network vulnerabilities and threats and securing networks.

In addition, the coaching will also provide an introduction to web security, secure software development, ethical hacking and penetration testing, and the application of artificial intelligence in cyber security. This cyber security course will be offered to the students with a tie-up with Electronics and Information Technology.