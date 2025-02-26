Anna University introduces Master’s in Computer Aided Management with Centre’s approval

CHENNAI: Following the Centre’s approval, Anna University has introduced a Master’s programme in Computer Aided Management (CAM) for students under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

To improve higher education, RUSA 2.0 (2023-2026), which is a scheme by the Ministry of Education, would focus on quality, equity, and access. The objectives include improving governance in institutions, promote autonomy in state universities, increasing state spending on higher education, reducing student-teacher ratio and increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER).

Accordingly, Anna University will be picking up 40 students, who can pursue Master’s in CAM. The course will be conducted from the last week of February till March first week.

A senior professor from the university said, “The course will be applicable to students from Anna University College of Engineering (COE), Alagappa College of Technology, School of Architecture and Planning and Madras Institute of Technology. All the curriculum development programmes are conducted for Rs 15 crore under (RUSA 2.0).”

Under research, innovation and quality improvement scheme (RUSA 2.0), the project entitled ‘Electric vehicle Technologies – Smart Material Characteristics, Manufacturing and Grid Management’ is being carried out for Rs 35 crore.