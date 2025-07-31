Anna University ex-VC suspended on last day of service

CHENNAI: Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor R Velraj, who was working as a professor after his VC tenure was over, was suspended on Thursday - the last day of his service.

Velraj served as the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University for three years from 2021 to August 2024. After the tenure got over, he was working as a professor, as he had not reached the retirement age.

As he was set for retirement on Thursday, the Higher Education Department suspended him, citing cases pending against him.

Sources from the university said that there was a complaint of irregularities against Velraj in the issue of granting recognition to private colleges functioning under the ambit of Anna University.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior professor from the university said all the superannuation benefits, including retirement settlements, will be frozen till the investigation in the matter is over.

He also pointed out that the State government had issued an order that a person should not be suspended on the last day of retirement.

According to the circular dated July 23, 2024, issued by K Nanthakumar, secretary, Human Resources Management Department, the government had prescribed time limit for processing disciplinary proceedings against government employees.