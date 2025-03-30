Anna University calls for research proposals under CM’s grant

CHENNAI: After the success last year, Anna University and the Higher Education Department have called for new research proposals with new topics and subjects under the Chief Minister Research Grant (2025-2026).

In August 2022, CM Stalin had announced in the vice-chancellor’s conference about improving translational research in TN. Accordingly, the Chief Minister’s Research Grant (CMRG) was established in 2023-2024.

The research proposal is applicable for 13 State-run universities, 236 government colleges such as Arts and Science (164), Education (7), Engineering (11) and Polytechnic (54). The project duration is three years.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that ‘Global Dynamics for Responsible Research’ was CMRG’s mission. “Responsible research is to identify and address societal needs and conduct translational research, which would bring the outcome such as process or product development, patent, industrial application, technology transfer and commercialisation. This will result in improvement in socio-economic priorities.”

The State government has sanctioned a recurring grant of Rs 50 crore to government-run universities including Arts and Science, Education, Engineering, Polytechnic Colleges. “This year, the focus will be automobiles and auto components, chemicals, electronic hardware, financial services, heavy engineering, leather, software and textiles. The start-up sector includes AI, cloud computing, health care, IT, and Internet of Things,” he added.

All the proposed projects will be evaluated by an expert committee, which would select the research works and candidates accordingly. Proposals can be submitted from April 1-30 on https://dte.tn.gov.in/cmrg-updated-page.