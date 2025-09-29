Anna University, AICTE trains faculty on AI for green efforts, disaster resilience

CHENNAI: Anna University and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has provided online Faculty Development Training Programmes (FDTP) on Artificial Intelligence for environmental sustainability and disaster resilience.

Sources from the university said that the FDTP aims to provide knowledge about the concepts in AI for environmental sustainability and disaster resilience.

“The training communicates the dual focus of the course using AI to support both sustainability and resilience to disasters. It indicates a focus on long-term ecological balance, climate change mitigation and biodiversity,” a senior professor from the institution said.

The course would also emphasise AI’s role in predicting, preparing for, and responding to natural and man-made disasters. “AI applications can significantly enhance climate resilience, promote sustainable urban development, and also enable extensive data collection and analysis, including remote sensing and sensor networks, which improve assessments of air and water quality, land use changes, and biodiversity monitoring,” he added.

The programme covers risk planning and infrastructure development, climate change mitigation, resource management, challenges and ethical considerations and emergency response and recovery. Sessions will be handled by the experts from leading universities, institutions and industries.”