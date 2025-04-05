Anna Univ sexual assault: Gnanasekaran files discharge plea before Pocso court

CHENNAI: The accused in the sexual assault case of an Anna University student, D Gnanasekaran, was produced before the Pocso special court in Chennai, and he filed a petition to discharge him from the case.

On Saturday, Gnanasekaran was produced before the special court, followed by the chargesheet filed in the sexual assault case.

During the appearance, the accused filed the discharge petition stating that he was wrongly implicated in the case without any material to establish the offence.

Recording the petition, the court adjourned the matter to Monday for further proceedings and extended the judicial custody until then.

On December 23, Gnanasekaran videographed the victim, who is a student at Anna University, with her boyfriend at an isolated place near Rajbhavan, Guindy.

It is alleged that the accused blackmailed the girl with the video and committed sexual harassment. Based on the complaint lodged by the girl, the Kotturpuram All Women Police nabbed the accused. The special investigation team constituted by the HC filed the charge sheet against the accused in the trial court.