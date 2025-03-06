Anna Nagar Tower Park set for a vibrant makeover with Rs 30 crore budget

CHENNAI: With an estimated budget of Rs 30 crore, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is gearing up to revamp Anna Nagar Tower Park with new amenities to enhance visitor experience.

According to a Times of India report, this project includes the installation of fountains behind the tower, upgraded toilets, pond restoration, children's play equipment and the planting of 1,000 Miyawaki trees.

The pond, home to over 2,000 fish, will be cleaned of algae while the tower will receive a fresh coat of paint, the report added.

The existing 2,196-metre-long footpaths will be demolished and reconstructed, and a ladies' gym is also being planned. Visitors can look forward to free Wi-Fi access at 11 designated spots.

With over 10,000 visitors on weekends, the city corporation is considering introducing an entry fee for the tower as the public tend to spend extended hours at the top.