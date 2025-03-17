Anna Nagar sexual assault case: HC orders Rs 4 lakh damages to survivor over identity breach

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to pay Rs 4 lakh as interim compensation to the female student who suffered sexual harassment in Anna Nagar, as the investigation officer handled the case negligently revealed the identity of the survivor on a public forum.

A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice G Arul Murugan held that the ten-year-old survivor suffered due to the negligence of the police department. Hence it's a fit case that calls for damages, observed the bench and directed the State to pay Rs 4 lakh as interim compensation within four weeks.

After it was brought to the notice that the State had already paid Rs 1 lakh, the bench directed to pay the balance of Rs 3 lakh and directed the trial court to take it into account while fixing the final compensation.

On August 30, last year, the mother of the survivor complained to the Anna Nagar all-women police station stating that her daughter was sexually abused by a person residing near their house. After an official complaint was registered, Inspector Raji allegedly attacked the parents inside the police station in the presence of the accused, reportedly a politically influential person.

It was also submitted that the Inspector harassed the survivor while she was admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and also recorded her statement without the presence of her mother.

The High Court, at this point, took suo motu cognizance of the case and transferred the probe to CBI. The Supreme Court later intervened and formed an SIT to continue the probe.

