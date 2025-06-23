Anna Centenary Library opens AI club for public

CHENNAI: With the growing demand of artificial intelligence among people, the Anna Centenary Library (ACL) here on Sunday launched ‘Anna AI club’, marking a significant milestone in fostering AI literacy, creativity, and interdisciplinary collaboration within the community.

The club will be operational in ACL only on the first and the third Sundays of every month. Hence, the club will be open next on July 6.

“The AI club will offer a range of activities including workshops, coding sessions, speaker series, and collaborative projects. It’s designed to cater to all levels, from beginners curious about AI to experienced developers seeking a community for hands-on application and discussion,” said S Kamatchi, chief librarian, ACL.

In the event, M Shanmugam, secretary to CM Stalin, released the logo for the AI club. “With the growing significance of AI in administration, I anticipate that the AI club will evolve into a robust initiative contributing valuable policy suggestions,” he said.

Additionally, a former civil servant R Balakrishnan illustrated how AI could enhance public speaking by offering instantaneous suggestions and connecting contemporary discussions with ancient texts like Sangam literature, making them relevant to younger generations.

Interested candidates can join the club by filling the form or scanning the QR code https://forms.gle/A49iPnTcnijX7LoE8.