Animal rights activists in Chennai protest SC order to relocate Delhi's stray dogs

CHENNAI: Animal lovers and rights activists on Sunday staged a protest rally in Egmore against the Supreme Court’s directive to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks.

The protest, which began at Rajarathinam Stadium and concluded near a private hotel in Egmore, saw participants carrying placards and walking with their pet dogs. They raised slogans against the court order and urged the Delhi government not to enforce it.

The apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of rising dog-bite incidents, including the recent death of a six-year-old child in Delhi after a stray dog attack. During the hearings, the court observed that the issue required urgent intervention and ordered that nearly 10 lakh stray dogs be sterilised and shifted to shelters.

Addressing reporters, participants of the rally said the directive treated stray animals as a problem rather than a responsibility. They argued that confining dogs to shelters would deprive them of their natural environment and amount to cruelty. The activists called for scientific sterilisation programmes, community-level awareness and stricter enforcement of pet ownership rules instead of mass relocation.

They demanded the immediate withdrawal of the order and urged authorities to adopt a humane approach to managing stray dog populations.