Animal birth control centers to open in 15 zones across Chennai by December

CHENNAI: Mayor Priya on Tuesday announced that Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers will be set up in 15 zones across Chennai by December, with one center in each zone.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, the Joint Commissioner stated that steps are being taken to lift the order banning rottweiler and pitbull breeds.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will also carry out animal birth control (ABC) procedures on street dogs to curb their population.

As per the Animal Birth Control Rules (2023), sterilised dogs will be marked with colour and released back to the same location.

According to the GCC data, Chennai has around 1.8 lakh stray dogs.

Last year, 14,678 dogs underwent ABC, while 9,302 have been sterilised this year up to July this year.

