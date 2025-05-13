Angry Tambaram residents surround Mayor Vasantha Kumari with questions on utilities

CHENNAI: Residents of Chromepet, Pallavaram, and Hastinapuram protested at the Tambaram Corporation office on Monday, demanding proper facilities in their area. They also surrounded Mayor Vasantha Kumari and questioned her for not visiting their area even once after the elections.

Areas like Chromepet, Pallavaram, and Hastinapuram fall under the Tambaram Corporation, which is considered to be a fast-developing real estate area.

However, residents lamented over the lack of facilities such as proper roads and drainage systems. Most roads have been damaged for months, and most of the streets are flooded with overflowing sewage. They claimed that after merging with the Tambaram corporation, their areas have taken a turn for the worse.

On Monday, residents of Chromepet, Pallavaram and Hastinapuram, along with the welfare associations, visited the Corporation office in Tambaram and raised slogans against the officers for not providing basic amenities to their area. Soon, the police visited the spot, placed barricades and prevented the protestors from entering the office.

The police tried to hold peace talks with the protesters, but the latter refused to disperse unless they received a proper response from Corporation officials. The RWA president, C Murugaian, along with a few other office bearers, were allowed inside the office to meet the Corporation Commissioner Balachandar and submit petitions.

When the office bearers were walking outside the Commissioner’s room, Mayor Vasantha Kumari stepped outside her cabin. Soon, protestors surrounded her and started questioning her for bad management.

They claimed that the Mayor had not visited their area even once after the elections. She listened to their problems and requested them to submit the petition, and promised that all the issues would be solved soon.