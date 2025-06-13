Andhra Pradesh bus, lorry collide in Madhavaram; 10 Injured

CHENNAI: At least ten people were injured near Madhavaram, Chennai, on Thursday morning when a government bus from Andhra Pradesh crashed into a parked Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) lorry. Police said the Andhra Pradesh bus, en route to Tirupati from Madhavaram on the Kolkata Highway, allegedly lost control and rammed the stationary GCC lorry.

The lorry was reportedly loading debris for disposal at the time. The impact severely damaged the bus's front section. Approximately ten passengers sustained injuries in the collision. All injured individuals were transported to a government hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have registered a case, and an investigation into the accident is currently underway.