Andaman-bound flight returns to Chennai airport due to bad weather

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines flight was forced to return to Chennai airport after being unable to land in Andaman due to bad weather conditions.

The Andaman-bound flight, carrying 162 passengers, took off from Chennai at 4.40 am on Monday. As it approached Andaman's airspace, it encountered extreme weather conditions with strong cyclonic winds.

Unable to land, the aircraft circled in the air before the pilot contacted Chennai Air Traffic Control (ATC) for guidance. Following ATC instructions, the flight was immediately redirected back to Chennai and landed safely at 8.00 am.

Later, the passengers were disembarked and accommodated in airport lounges.

Authorities have stated that the flight will resume its journey to Andaman once weather conditions stabilise.