Andaman-bound flight halted on runway after engine failure at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines flight from Chennai to Andaman had to make an emergency stop on the runway due to a sudden engine failure just before takeoff on Saturday (December 21).

The aircraft with 148 passengers and 8 flight attendants was about to take off from the Chennai airport at 10.30 am. However, during taxiing, the pilot detected a snag in the engine. He made an immediate stop on the runway and informed the Chennai airport control room, said a Daily Thanthi report.

After that, the tow trucks arrived and towed the aircraft from the runway and parked it in a vacant part of the runway. After that, all the passengers disembarked from the plane and were taken to the airport lounge. Meanwhile, a team of flight engineers are engaged in repairing the aircraft.

Chennai airport officials said that aircraft will be repaired and the passengers will be sent to Andaman again on the same flight or another flight.