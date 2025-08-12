Anbumani opposes privatisation of Chennai Outer Ring Road

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the state government for handing over Chennai Outer Ring Road (ORR) to private companies to collect toll from road users.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the DMK government has decided to hand over 60km of ORR to the private sector for the next 25 years.

"During the earlier regime, the ORR was constructed for Rs 2,156.0 crore between Vandalur and Nemilicheri to avoid vehicles plying to and from other cities entering the city. The government has decided to transfer the road, which plays a vital role in reducing the traffic in the city, to private hands,” he added.

Saying that the Vandalur to Minjur ORR was completely created using the taxpayers' money, Anbumani pointed out that the public has the right to use the road. "There was opposition to collecting toll from the users through the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company, which is a public sector undertaking. Selling the road to the private is unfair.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin had opposed the central government's decision to sell off properties belonging to public undertakings to earn Rs 6 lakh-crore.

"When speaking in the State Assembly in September 2021, Stalin made statements against the central government's decision. But, he is selling the public sector properties to the private sector in contravention to his statement," he opined.

He criticised the government as having double standards.

"Around 31,000 vehicles use the ORR between Vandalur and Minjur. The private company will earn Rs 350 crore per year. At the end of 25 years, the private firm's annual revenue would cross Rs 3,500 crore per year. About Rs 45,000 crore would have been collected as toll rates for the 25 years. Handing over the road for a mere Rs 2,000 crore to the private sector is betraying the people. The government should drop the decision," he urged.