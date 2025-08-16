An he-arty affair

CHENNAI: Software developer Bhanu Priya Madhi began journaling at a young age. Over time, it evolved from a hobby into a passion. As art gives her mental peace from the stress created by the hustle between her job and personal life, she wishes to take this forward.

“I wanted to bring different types of art workshops under one roof. When I started with journaling, I was able to expand my network by attending workshops and interacting with fellow artists and enthusiasts. After completing two years of journaling, I wanted to take a bigger leap by hosting a workshop,” says Bhanu, who runs an Instagram page, GetBhanufied. This small idea has given shape to The Art Affair, an event housing more than 10 workshops under one roof.

The different types of workshops include needle punching, Thai bag making, mini canvas painting, dot mandala painting, moon texture art, crochet sling bag making, resin art, Thanjavur painting, and many more. “Experts will be conducting each workshop for those who wish to have a digital detox for a while. I want to create a platform to give an opportunity to budding talents who wish to showcase their skills,” she adds.

Bhanu wishes to have pottery, fluid art, and journaling in future events. “We have a foam art workshop also for kids. The main idea is to come up with a space for people from different age groups,” she shares.

Since the pandemic in 2020, art-related workshops have started gaining momentum in Chennai. “It is because people want a break from the digital world. They are expected to be available 24x7 and miss their me-time. I think that has given rise to prioritising mental health and setting boundaries.”

Get hands-on experience in different types of art at The Art Affair, which will take place at Kreate By Kraft, Nandanam, on August 17. For more details, visit the Instagram page, getbhanufied.