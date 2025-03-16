An evening of books, stories, and conversations

CHENNAI: Prakriti Foundation is hosting "Editing Life, Writing Stories," an event featuring the launch of two books and a conversation with authors Anuradha Vijayakrishnan and Sucharita Dutta-Asane, moderated by Shreekumar Varma. The event will take place on March 22 at 6.30 pm at Amdavadi Gujarati Snack House, T Nagar.

"These Tongues That Grow Roots" by Sucharita Dutta-Asane is a collection of 15 short stories, while "One Day, One Morning" by Anuradha Vijayakrishnan explores life in towns, villages, cityscapes, high-rises, and shanties.