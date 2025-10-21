Amid social media flak, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi inspects flood mitigation works in South Chennai

CHENNAI: Facing flak on social media over poor road conditions and allegedly inadequate monsoon preparedness, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inspected several parts of South Chennai for the second consecutive day as heavy rain continued to lash the city.

Udhayanidhi reviewed flood relief arrangements and drainage works in Velachery, Adambakkam, Pallikaranai, and Indira Nagar, and inspected a temporary shelter on Kamarajar Avenue First Street in Indira Nagar, checking kitchen facilities and the availability of essential supplies.

At the Velachery MRTS station area, he directed officials to drain stagnant water and discussed plans to identify elevated parking spaces to prevent vehicles from being parked on flyovers during rain.

He said desilting works costing Rs 44 crore had been completed from Narayanapuram lake to the Pallikaranai marshland, including a new 850 metre, two-tier drain capable of carrying 1,100 cubic feet of floodwater per second. The ongoing works at another section of the lake were also inspected.

Udhayanidhi reviewed the temporary camp at the IIT residential area in Pallikaranai and checked the stock of provisions. In Adambakkam, he examined flood mitigation works along the Veerangal Odai, desilted at a cost of Rs 5.6 crore, where retaining walls and chain-link fencing have been installed.

He also visited the Kakan bridge to inspect pumping arrangements using a 100 HP motor and reviewed road repair works along City Link Road. Later in the evening, he visited a relief camp in Velachery to assess facilities for displaced residents.

Earlier on Monday, Udhayanidhi inspected the infrastructure development and renovation works in the South Chennai area where the Water Resources Department (WRD) and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have undertaken works, including deepening and widening of existing canals, construction of closed canals with concrete walls for structural stability, laying new rainwater drainage canals, and the continuous dredging of estuaries and confluence points to prevent sediment buildup and choking.

The inspection began at the Okiyam Maduvu in Karapakkam, where he reviewed the progress of widening of the canal and bank repair, which are part of the Rs 27-crore project coinciding with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) construction activity.

He also checked the dredging in Kannagi Nagar area that would ensure floodwater from the Pallikaranai marshland areas can discharge into the sea without obstruction.

Further, he inspected dredging beneath the Okiya Maduvu Karapakkam bridge and the widening of the adjacent right bank. After reviewing the removal of sandbanks and the construction of a retaining wall in Kannagi Nagar, he directed WRD officials to ensure the timely completion of all renovation and construction works before the onset of heavy rains.

The Deputy CM also checked the newly constructed high-level bridge connecting Medavakkam and Sholinganallur, and instructed Highways Department officials to demolish and remove the old bridge, ensuring easy flow of floodwater during the rainy season.

Sholinganallur MLA S Aravind Ramesh, Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Yadav, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Water Resources Department Secretary J Jayakanthan, and senior officials from the WRD, GCC, and Highways Department were present during the inspection.