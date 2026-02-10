Amicable settlement: Madras High Court disposes of cleanliness workers' case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a petition opposing the outsourcing of cleanliness work in parts of the Greater Chennai Corporation after the Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam and the authorities reached an amicable settlement.
The case, relating to the privatisation of sanitation works in the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones (zones 5 and 6), was heard by a division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice C Kumarappan.
During the proceedings, counsel for the Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam submitted a memo informing the court that the Greater Chennai Corporation had agreed to redeploy 1,400 temporary cleanliness workers from self-help groups (SHG) working in Zones 5 and 6 to Zones 4 and 8 (Tondiarpet and Anna Nagar zones, respectively).
It was also stated that both sides have agreed to proceed with three pending disputes before the Industrial Tribunal, and in light of the understanding reached, sought the disposal of the petition.
Recording this, the Bench disposed of the case.
The tussle and struggle of the cleanliness workers began six months ago