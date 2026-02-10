Amicable settlement: Madras High Court disposes of cleanliness workers' case

During the proceedings, counsel for the Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam submitted a memo informing the court that the Greater Chennai Corporation had agreed to redeploy 1,400 temporary cleanliness workers from self-help groups (SHG) working in Zones 5 and 6 to Zones 4 and 8 (Tondiarpet and Anna Nagar zones, respectively).

It was also stated that both sides have agreed to proceed with three pending disputes before the Industrial Tribunal, and in light of the understanding reached, sought the disposal of the petition.