Ambattur cops identify body as woman from Kumbakonam murdered by live-in partner

CHENNAI: A day after recovering the partly decomposed body of a woman from an empty plot near an abandoned factory in Ambattur, police identified the woman and found that she was murdered by her live-in partner three days ago.

When a police team went to apprehend the accused, they found that he had attempted suicide by consuming rat poison after learning about the body's discovery through news media.

On Friday, public alerted the police after foul smell emanated from amidst the bushes near an abandoned factory. The body was moved to a government hospital for post mortem and Ambattur Police began investigations.

The deceased woman was identified as S Saranya (32), a native of Papanasam near Kumbakonam. Saranya got separated from her husband and started living together with the accused, Raja, who was also separated. The couple were living at a rented house in Ambattur and Saranya was doing housekeeping jobs, police said.

Investigations revealed that Raja was irate with Saranya as she kept in touch with her husband over phone. Recently, she visited Kumbakonam and stayed there for a week, which infuriated Raja.

Upon her return, on August 21, Raja got drunk, took Saranya in a bike to the scene of crime and stabbed her to death. He then hid her body amidst the bushes and fled, police said.

