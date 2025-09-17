Ambattur, Chengalpattu among key bus termini getting ready for inauguration

CHENNAI: Chennai is set to revamp its public transport hubs with private concessionaires taking over the upkeep of bus terminals for three years under a public–private partnership (PPP) model.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Ambattur bus terminus, built at a cost of Rs 17.34 crore, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin early next month. Spread across 1.6 acres, it will feature more than 20 bus bays and a 26,000 sq ft building housing the MTC administration office.

Two new bus terminuses, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Periyar Nagar were inaugurated on August 25, adding 24 bus bays, 20 shops, toilets, and waiting areas at a cost of nearly Rs 18 crore.

More projects are lined up this year, including the Rs 97 crore Chengalpattu terminus and the Mullai Nagar terminus in Perambur at Rs 8.1 crore in October, the Rs 14.36 crore Kannadasan Nagar terminus in November, and modernization of the Tondiarpet depot at Rs 31.42 crore in December.

Four smaller bus stops at Perambur, Royapuram, Kolathur, and Harbour, each costing about Rs 2 crore, will also be ready by December.

Larger facilities are scheduled for 2026, such as the Rs 90.5 crore Mamallapuram terminus in February and the Rs 414 crore Kuthambakkam mofussil terminus in October, along with redevelopments at Iyyapanthangal, Thiruvanmiyur, Avadi, Padiyanallur, and Vallalar Nagar between April and May 2026, said CMDA member secretary G Prakash.

Under the PPP model, concessionaires will handle cleaning, repairs, painting, and toilet maintenance, while generating revenue from shops, parking, and advertisements. Officials say this system will prevent the neglect often seen in corporation-run stands.