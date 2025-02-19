AM Jain College students meet cancer survivors

CHENNAI: AM Jain College students visited MGM Cancer Institute and interacted with cancer survivors who shared inspiring stories of strength and recovery.

Dr MA Raja, the Director & Senior Consultant of Medical Oncology at the hospital, emphasised that helping patients overcome their fears is the first step in the treatment.

The event concluded with cultural performances featuring music, dance, and theatre, uplifting everyone’s spirits. Dr R Surekha, the Deputy Dean of AM Jain College praised the students for their empathy and engagement during the interaction.