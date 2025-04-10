Altercation with CISF at Chennai Airport leads to arrest of a man from Bihar

CHENNAI: A heated argument between a passenger from Bihar and a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer at Chennai’s domestic airport escalated into a physical brawl on Wednesday causing chaos and drawing crowds. The incident, which unfolded in full view of travelers and staff, resulted in the arrest of the passenger and a formal police complaint.

According to a press note , Mohammad Asim Kamal Faruqui (35), a post graduate from Bihar’s Muzzafarpur, had arrived in Chennai to attend an interview for the position of assistant professor at a local college. After completing the interview on Wednesday, Faruqui arrived at the airport to board an IndiGo flight to his hometown, Patna.

The conflict began when CISF Head Constable Samir Dinesh Bhai (50), a Gujarat native deployed at the airport’s security checkpoint, stopped Faruqui for questioning. Faruqui reportedly sought early entry into the boarding area, claiming he wanted to wait inside until boarding began. However, the CISF officer denied permission, stating passengers could only enter after boarding commenced. An argument ensued, with both parties allegedly exchanging harsh words in Hindi.

The verbal clash quickly turned physical, with the two men grappling and punching each other near the terminal entrance. Eyewitnesses, including fellow passengers and airport staff, intervened to separate them. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the altercation continued with abusive language, drawing widespread attention.

Following the incident, the CISF officer filed a formal complaint with the Chennai Airport Police. Faruqui, who was slated to return to Patna, was arrested and charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to assault, obscene language, and public nuisance. His flight ticket was canceled, and he was produced before the Alandur Court .