Allow CNG trucks to enter Chennai 24/7 to minimise supply shortage: Drivers’ federation urges GCP

CHENNAI: 'Urimai Kural Drivers’ Union general secretary A Zahir Hussain has urged the Greater Chennai Police to permit CNG supply trucks to enter the city during daytime hours, citing a severe shortage that is disrupting livelihoods and affecting essential transport services.

In a representation submitted to the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hussain said that autos and call taxis, which predominantly operate on compressed natural gas, have become a critical part of the city’s public transport network.

However, the current restriction on CNG-laden lorries from entering the city during the day has resulted in long queues at refuelling stations and substantial income losses for drivers. The union has called for round-the-clock access for CNG supply vehicles to prevent further disruption to services relied upon by the public.

In a related development, union-affiliated drivers laid siege to a private rental car company in Pallavaram on Tuesday, accusing it of illegally operating private cars for commercial rental purposes. Hussain appreciated the timely intervention of the Pallavaram police inspector, who took action against the unauthorised operation of so-called ‘zone cars’.

Police sources said two vehicles had been seized and, keys of 10 more private cars were also confiscated and kept at the station. These vehicles are expected to be handed over to Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials on Tuesday.

The union expressed hope that further action would follow from transport authorities, warning that such enforcement must serve as a deterrent to those misusing private vehicles for hire.

The union has threatened to stage a protest on Wednesday at 3 pm, outside either the Meenambakkam RTO or the office of the Joint Transport Commissioner if no concrete steps are taken.