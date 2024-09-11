All unauthorised ‘No Parking’ signs to be removed, TN govt tells HC

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court that action has been taken to remove all unauthorised ‘No Parking’ sign boards, mud bags and barricades installed in the public places.

The first division bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji directed the State to take stern action against those who indulged in such unlawful activities and not allowing commuters to park their vehicles on the roads.

The bench also directed the authorities to lay down guidelines and issue directions in this regard on the official website or by publishing in print and visual media. The directions were issued while disposing of a petition seeking to remove all unauthorised ‘No Parking’ sign boards, mud bags and barricades in public spaces.

Petitioner CS Nandhakumar submitted that in almost all roads of the city, owners of the multi-storied buildings, apartments and individual bungalows were misusing the public space by installing ‘No Parking’ sign boards, mud bags and barricades, by not allowing the public to park vehicles there. “This menace has cropped up mostly in Adyar, T Nagar, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Mambalam and Ashok Nagar, and also in the suburbs,” he added.

Additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj submitted photographs in support of his submission that the authorities had initiated action to remove all unauthorised ‘No Parking’ sign boards.