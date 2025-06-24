All EMUs in Chennai upgraded to 12-car rakes to ease congestion: Railways

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of the Southern Railway upgraded all EMUs operated on the three major sections in the city into 12-car rakes bringing much-needed relief to rail users relying on overcrowded suburban trains.

According to an official communique circulated by the Chennai railway division, all existing nine-car Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) rakes will be upgraded into 12-car EMU rakes on the south-west line and north-east line.

After the augmentation, which was carried out in a phased manner at the EMU car shed in Avadi, the operation of 12-car rakes has started on the Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu, Chennai Central – Arakkonam and Chennai Central – Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta sections. The upgrade has enhanced the seating capacity of suburban train sections by 21% daily, enabling the accommodation of an additional four lakh passengers daily.

An approximate 1.2 million passengers, including 8.6 lakh suburban commuters and 3.4 lakh non-suburban passengers use the city’s suburban train sector.

The initiative is expected to substantially reduce passenger congestion on suburban trains by increasing capacity, thereby providing a more convenient, safe, and comfortable commuting experience particularly during peak-hour traffic on high-demand corridors, the SR release said.

With this upgrade, the Chennai division reiterates its dedication to prioritising passenger comfort, safety, and convenience, thereby ensuring an improved travel experience for all suburban commuters, the release added.