Akkitham Narayanan’s geometric abstractions take centerstage in Chennai

CHENNAI: Akkitham Narayanan is a master of abstract modernism a silent man, yet an artiste of immense merit. His journey spans over six decades, dedicated to his path of abstraction. When an artiste remains steadfast in his vision for 60 years, his work becomes more than just paintings it transforms into a philosophy. A pioneering figure in Indian contemporary art, Akkitham’s work explores the fusion of geometry and spirituality, blending the precision of mathematical grids with the fluid, organic essence of Indian traditions.

Chennai is set to witness this philosophy firsthand with the retrospective exhibition ‘A Thousand Universes: Akkitham Narayanan’s Geometric Abstractions’ at Lalit Kala Akademi from April 1 to 15. Curated by renowned art historian Uma Nair, the exhibition unveils Akkitham’s meticulously structured geometric abstractions works that balance mathematical precision with the depth of Indian philosophical thought.

Uma Nair, a veteran art writer for 35 years, is thrilled about the show. “It’s both an honor and a joy to curate a show for Akkitham Narayanan. Many Indian artistes engage with abstraction, but some mistake it for mere colour and stroke. True abstraction is an inner journey — a deep contemplation. It isn’t just about drawing circles and lines; it requires an essence, a soul. That is what Akkitham possesses. When you stand before his work, silence becomes the only response.”

She further reflects, quoting the legendary Latvian American abstract painter Mark Rothko: “Silence is so accurate.” According to Uma, this sentiment resonates with great abstractionists across the world. She compares Narayanan’s mastery to the iconic Zao Wou-Ki, a Chinese abstractionist, and India’s titans, Sayed Haider Raza and VS Gaitonde. "Yet, Akkitham stands apart — he is an abstract modernist from Kerala, living in Paris. His artistic journey began as a printmaker, and this exhibition will also showcase some of his early prints."

As a curator, Uma believes in shedding light on artistes who deserve wider recognition. “Akkitham’s work bridges tradition and modernity. You can find beautifully curved Malayalam scripts in some of his canvases — not as sentences, but as scribbles. These scribbles form a language of their own, a visual lexicon that reminds us of the power of language itself,” she adds.

Over the years, Akkitham’s art has evolved into a distinct language, merging Eastern and Western influences and earning recognition worldwide. “When you look at his colours, you realise that for him, they hold depth — born from mystery, struggle, trials, and tribulations. There is also a silent rhythm, a presence of music. His wife Sachiko is a classical pianist, and Akkitham paints while listening to her play symphonies and sonatas. In his childhood, he listened to Malayalam songs, and after moving to Chennai, Akkitham immersed himself in Tyagaraja kritis. Music has always been a part of his journey, and you can feel it in his work. It is the alchemy of experience that defines his art, and that experience comes alive through every painting,” shares Uma, who has curated numerous exhibitions and has written extensively about the intersection of modernism and traditional Indian art forms.

Following its tenure at Lalit Kala Akademi, the exhibition will move to Artworld, where it will be on view from April 16 to May 10.