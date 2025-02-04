AK-47 magazine with bullets found on Chennai road

CHENNAI: The magazine round of an AK-47 assault rifle with bullets was found on the road in Ramapuram by a passerby on Monday night. Probe revealed that the magazine belonged to a CRPF personnel deployed at Raj Bhavan and he had missed the magazine when going to work.

Police said that the magazine with rounds was found by Sivaraj (35) of Tambaram. Sivaraj was on his way home after attending to a personal chore in Ramapuram when he found the magazine with 30 rounds on the road.

Sivaraj duly handed over the magazine and rounds to the Ramapuram police who conducted a probe and found that the magazine belonged to a CRPF man, attached to the 77th batallion in Karayanchavadi near Poonamallee.

Police got in touch with the concerned CRPF man A Lakshmireddy, an Andhra Pradesh native, part of the security detail at Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, Lakshmireddy submitted the relevant documents and procured the magazine from the police.

Police personnel also appreciated Sivaraj who duly alerted them about the magazine.