Ajay Kumar Jain takes charge as ADG (Projects), MES in Chennai

CHENNAI: Senior Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer Ajay Kumar Jain has taken charge as Additional Director General (Projects), Military Engineering Services (MES), in Chennai.

The office of the ADG (Projects), headquartered in Chennai, is responsible for execution and monitoring of engineering services in military establishments across the southern region.

It also oversees DRDO projects nationwide, apart from handling infrastructure requirements along the eastern and western seaboards of the Indian Coast Guard.

An officer of the 1987 batch, Jain has served in various capacities in the MES.

In his previous posting as chief engineer in New Delhi, he was associated with the construction of major defence infrastructure, including the Thal Sena Bhawan and a 1,000-bedded Base Hospital.