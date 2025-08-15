AirAsia flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after mid-air technical snag

CHENNAI: An AirAsia passenger flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kozhikode made an emergency landing at Chennai airport in the early hours of Friday following a sudden technical snag mid-flight.

The aircraft, carrying 158 passengers and 8 crew members, was flying in Chennai’s airspace. when the pilot detected the fault.

Assessing it unsafe to continue to Kozhikode, the pilot contacted Chennai airport authorities and sought permission for an emergency landing.

Emergency measures were put in place, and the aircraft landed safely.

Engineers began repair work immediately, but the fault could not be rectified on the spot.

All passengers were disembarked and transported to hotels across the city and the flight is scheduled to resume its journey to Kozhikode after repairs on Friday evening.