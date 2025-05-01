Air traffic congestion at Bengaluru Airport forces diversion of 5 flights to Chennai

CHENNAI: Due to air traffic congestion, five flights bound for Bengaluru — including two international services — were diverted to Chennai Airport between midnight and the early hours of Thursday due to a lack of landing space at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

According to reports, the unusually high volume of flight operations at Bengaluru Airport on Wednesday night resulted in severe congestion, preventing several aircraft from landing and parking. With no immediate availability of bays, the affected flights were rerouted mid-air and landed safely at Chennai Airport.

The diverted flights included an IndiGo Airlines flight from Hyderabad carrying 135 passengers, a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong with 296 passengers, an IndiGo flight from Nagpur with 127 passengers, an IndiGo flight from Goa carrying 154 passengers, and a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt with 327 passengers. All flights landed in Chennai between 12.20 am and 1.55 am.

However, passengers remained onboard during the unscheduled halt. Airlines provided basic refreshments such as water and snacks, but many passengers expressed discomfort over being confined to the aircraft for extended periods.

Earlier this morning, Chennai Airport authorities received the information that the congestion in Bengaluru had eased and a temporary parking space, referred to as 'FE bays', had been made available.

Subsequently, the five flights took off from Chennai and departed for Bengaluru between 2.20 am and 3.55 am.