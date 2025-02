Air India launches Chennai to Jammu and Kashmir direct flight service, check detail here

CHENNAI: Air India has introduced direct flight connections from Chennai to Jammu and Kashmir to enhance travel convenience for tourists.

According to a report, the newly launched flight service would require a transfer in New Delhi but allow passengers to book a single ticket from Chennai to either Jammu or Srinagar.

From Chennai to Jammu, an Air India flight departs from Chennai at 6.00 am, reaching New Delhi at 8.50 am.

From Delhi, an Air India Express flight departs at 10.30 am, arriving in Jammu at 12.05 pm.

In the return, the flight from Jammu departs at 3.45 pm, reaching Delhi at 5.15 pm.

From New Delhi, an Air India flight takes off at 8.00 pm, arriving in Chennai at 10.50 pm.

From Chennai to Srinagar, the flight departs from Chennai at 6.00 am, reaching New Delhi at 8.50 am.

Another Air India flight departs from New Delhi at 10.15 am, reaching Srinagar at 11.50 am.

In the return, the flight from Srinagar departs at 1.45 pm, reaching New Delhi at 3.35 pm.

From New Delhi, an Air India flight departs at 5.25 pm, arriving in Chennai at 8.20 pm.

According to Air India officials, passenger baggage checked in at Chennai will be directly transferred to the final destination without requiring rechecking at New Delhi.