Air India flights delayed from Chennai airport due to operational reasons

CHENNAI: Passengers at Chennai Airport faced major inconvenience on Tuesday as three Air India flights bound for Singapore, Delhi, and Mumbai were delayed by up to three hours.

The delays were attributed to operational reasons, according to airport officials.

The Air India flight to Singapore, originally scheduled to depart at 12.30 am, was delayed by three hours and eventually took off at 3.30 am with 164 passengers on board.

Similarly, the flight to New Delhi, scheduled for 8.00 am, was also delayed by three hours.

The revised departure time is announced as 11.00 am.

The Mumbai-bound flight, which was to depart at 11.30 am, will have two-hour delay, with the new departure time set for 1.30 pm.

Passengers reported that they were not given timely notifications about the delays, resulting in confusion.

Many expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the airline.