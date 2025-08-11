Air India flight to Delhi makes emergency landing in Chennai after mid-air tech snag

CHENNAI: An Air India passenger flight carrying approximately 150 people, including five Members of Parliament (MPs), flying from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi, was forced to make an emergency landing at Chennai International Airport tonight following a sudden mid-air technical snag on Sunday night.

Flight, operating from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to Delhi, departed over an hour late at 8:17 pm. While cruising at altitude near Bangalore around 10:00 pm, the aircraft reportedly experienced an unexpected engine snag.

The pilot promptly detected the technical issue and decided to divert. After coordinating with Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi, the pilot was instructed to proceed immediately to Chennai for an emergency landing. All necessary safety protocols were activated at Chennai Airport.

The aircraft entered Chennai airspace around 11:00 pm, circled briefly while final preparations were made on the ground, and landed safely at approximately 11:20 pm.

All passengers and crew, including the five MPs – identified as K.C. Venugopal, Kodikunnil Suresh, Adoor Prakash, and K. Radhakrishnan along with another MP– disembarked safely. They have been accommodated in airport lounges while arrangements are made for their onward journey to Delhi.

Air India officials credited the pilot's swift detection of the engine trouble and immediate actions for averting a potential disaster and ensuring the safe landing. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. Passengers will either continue on the same aircraft after repairs or be transferred to an alternate flight to Delhi.

The incident caused significant disruption at the involved airports. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Delhi has ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the engine snag.

Air India statement:

"The flight crew of AI2455 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on 10 August made a precautionary diversion to Chennai due to a suspected technical issue and given the weather conditions enroute. The flight landed safely in Chennai, where the aircraft will undergo the necessary checks. We regret the inconvenience caused to the affected passengers. Our colleagues on the ground in Chennai are extending support to the passengers to minimise it and are making alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their respective destinations at the earliest. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remain top priority." - Air India Spokesperson