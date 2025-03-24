Air India flight makes emergency landing in Chennai Airport due to mid-air fuel issue

CHENNAI: An Air India flight scheduled from Delhi to Bengaluru carrying 172 passengers, experienced a sudden fuel problem midair.

As a result, the flight made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport.

The pilot of the flight noticed low fuel in flight, and he informed the Air traffic control room and explained the situation.

On ATC's instruction, the flight got diverted to Chennai, where refueling took place and later proceeded to Bengaluru.

The Air India flight arrived at Chennai Airport at 12.54 pm and later departed from Chennai Airport at 2:00 pm, landing safely at Bengaluru Airport at 2:50 pm.