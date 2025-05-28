Air India flight from Singapore aborts landing in Chennai, circles for 20 minutes before touchdown

CHENNAI: Passengers aboard an Air India flight from Singapore to Chennai experienced a moment of surprise and concern on Wednesday morning when the aircraft aborted its initial landing attempt just 200 feet above ground and rapidly climbed to 3,500 feet, and circled the sky for 20 minutes before landing safely.

Flight AI-347, carrying 186 passengers, was on final approach to Chennai Airport around 10.15 am when it encountered a sudden change in ground wind conditions.

As the aircraft descended to land, pilots opted for a go-around maneuver, ascending swiftly instead of touching down.

Witnesses at the airport observed the aircraft making several loops in the sky before it finally landed safely at 10.37 am.

The maneuver sparked concern among airport staff and passengers' families waiting at the terminal.

In a statement, Chennai Airport authorities clarified that the go-around was a standard safety procedure.

“As the aircraft approached at a low altitude of about 200 feet, the ground wind conditions shifted suddenly, making it unsuitable for a safe landing. The pilot correctly executed a go-around, climbed to a safe altitude, and circled before landing safely,” an airport spokesperson said.

The flight eventually landed without incident, and passengers safely came out.