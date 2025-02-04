Air India Express to launch Chennai-Tiruchy flights from March 23; check details here

CHENNAI: Air India Express is set to launch a new flight service between Chennai and Tiruchy from March 23.

The new flight will depart from Chennai at 6.45 PM and arrive in Tiruchy at 7.45 PM. In the return direction, the flight will depart from Tiruchy at 8.15 PM and reach Chennai at 9.15 PM.

The flight fare for the inaugural trip from Chennai range between Rs 2,801, Rs 2,905, Rs 3,535, and Rs 8,069, under Xpress Lite, Xpress Value, Xpress Flex, and Xpress Biz categories respectively. On the other hand, a ticket on the return flight on March 23 will cost Rs 4,098, Rs 4,204, Rs 4,834, and Rs 8,316 across the four respective classes, as mentioned on Air India Express portal.

IndiGo airlines already operates daily flights between Chennai and Tiruchy.