Air India Express Tiruchy–Sharjah flight delayed after technical snag

CHENNAI: An Air India Express flight from Tiruchy to Sharjah carrying 180 passengers was delayed on Wednesday after the aircraft developed a technical snag before takeoff.

According to Thanthi TV, the flight which had passengers boarded, was forced to halt suddenly due to the snag.

As a result, 180 passengers remained seated inside the plane for nearly two hours.

Air India Express officials said experts were working to rectify the fault, after which the aircraft would resume its journey to Sharjah.