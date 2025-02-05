Air India Express launches bi-weekly direct flight services between Chennai and Muscat; check details here

CHENNAI: Air India Express has introduced a new bi-weekly direct service between Chennai and Muscat, responding to growing demand for flights on this route. The inuagural round-trip was launched on Tuesday (February 4).

The new service operates on Tuesdays and Fridays under the following schedule: The Chennai to Muscat flight departs at 2.40 pm and arrives at 5.10 pm (Indian local time). The Muscat to Chennai flight departs at 6.15 pm and arrives at 11.50 pm (Indian local time).

This month, fares on these flights range between Rs 8,052 and Rs 8,671, as mentioned on Air India Express portal.

Currently, airlines such as IndiGo, Oman Air, SalamAir, and Air India also offer direct flights between Chennai and Muscat.

According to Chennai airport officials, Air India Express may increase the frequency of this service and even operate daily flights in the future, depending on demand.

Muscat is a popular destination for tourists and also serves as a transit hub for passengers travelling to cities like London and Moscow. As a result, air traffic on this route has been steadily increasing.