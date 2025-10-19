Air India Express flight avoids mishap after pilot detects engine snag before take-off in Chennai

CHENNAI: A potential air disaster was averted on Sunday due to the swift actions of a pilot, after an Air India Express flight from Chennai to Bengaluru experienced a sudden technical snag during takeoff.

The incident occurred at the Chennai International Airport at approximately 10:45 am. The flight carrying 104 passengers and 5 crew members, was accelerating on the runway for departure when the pilot detected a critical snag.

Acting immediately, the pilot aborted the takeoff procedure and safely returned the aircraft to its bay. The flight was subsequently grounded for inspection.

A team of aviation engineers was quickly dispatched to the aircraft to diagnose and rectify the problem. Passengers were asked to remain seated inside the plane during the repair process.

After over an hour of work, the engineers successfully resolved the technical issue. The flight was eventually cleared for takeoff, departing for Bengaluru at around 12 noon, following a delay of approximately one and a half hours.

Airport authorities confirmed that the timely intervention of the pilot in identifying the fault before the plane was airborne prevented a serious incident. Thanks to this quick thinking, all 109 people on board were safely transported after the repairs.