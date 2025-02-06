Air India Express cancels flights between Muscat and Chennai & Tiruchy; check details here

CHENNAI: Air India Express has cancelled flights from Muscat (Oman) to India between February 9 and March 24 due to operational reasons, said a Times of Oman report.

The airline has suspended flights from various destinations, including Chennai and Tiruchy.

The details of the cancelled flights are as follows:

Flight IX 0645 and IX 0646 between Chennai and Muscat on Tuesdays, from February 11 to March 25.

Flight IX 0619 and IX 0620 between Tiruchy and Muscat on Mondays, from February 17 to March 17.

Flight IX 0549 and IX 0550 between Thiruvananthapuram and Muscat on February 9 and on Sundays from February 16 to March 16.

Flight IX 0817 and IX 0818 between Mangalore and Muscat on February 9, February 17, and on both Sundays and Mondays from February 24 to March 25, the Times of Oman report added.